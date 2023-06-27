Woman does makeup for elderly co-passenger on plane. Video goes viral

A video of a heartwarming moment between two strangers on a crowded plane has left people happy. The clip captures how a woman did makeup for her elderly co-passenger. Shared on Instagram, it is a video that will leave you grinning from ear to ear. The image shows the woman doing makeup for her elderly co-passenger while on a plane. (Instagram/@sabrinaahassann)

Instagram user and makeup artist Sabrina Hassan shared the video. She simply wrote, “God I love being a woman” while sharing the video. The clip opens to show Hassan sitting next to an elderly woman on a flight. She is seen using a makeup brush to apply makeup on the woman. As the video progresses, the elderly woman is seen praising Hassan and also saying that the makeup looks beautiful.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted three days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 48,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 5,100 likes. People posted various appreciative comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the makeup artist and her co-passenger:

“That lady looks so sweet omg, you’re so cute for doing her makeup,” commented an Instagram user. “This is so beautiful and powerful! WOMEN supporting each other!” joined another. “You are the sweetest!!!” added a third. “I love this! And you are just a treasure to share your talent & make her see what you see,” wrote a fourth.