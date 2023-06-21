Bus driver's kindness towards stranded woman wins hearts

Kindness goes a long way and a tweet proves just that. A woman recently shared that she was lost in a city at midnight. But thanks to the kindness of a man, she was able to find her way back. The woman shared her story on the micro-blogging platform a few days ago and since being posted it has gone viral. Woman's text message screenshot with the bus driver.(Twitter/@Shkula Zadran )

What happened with the woman?

"It was midnight, my phone was dead. I didn't have any cash or cards on me. I got on the wrong bus which brought me to the opposite side of the city. I was lost and stressed, but the bus driver was kind enough to help me. He offered me a ride and drove me back to my destination. Got his number and zelled him a few bucks to show appreciation, but he refused to take it. @NJTRANSIT. You got a gentleman named Noel, he is gonna retire soon. Make sure you appreciate his service and grace," wrote Shkula Zadran on Twitter.

She also shared a screenshot of the text message that she had sent to him. In the message, she thanked him and also wired him money that she borrowed. To this, the driver replied by saying, "No thanks, people suppose to help each other. I will not accept any money from you Miss. Have a wonderful night. May God bless you and your family."

