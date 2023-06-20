US woman travels to internship via plane to save rent money in New Jersey

Sophia Celentano, a 21-year-old intern at Ogilvy Health, flies to her office every week. The reason behind this choice is that flight tickets turned out to be cheaper than renting a house in New Jersey. US woman travels to internship via plane.(REUTERS)

Celentano compared the cost of renting an apartment in Parsippany or New York for the summer to living with her parents and taking a weekly low-cost flight when she received her internship offer. According to information from Apartments.com and Renthop, the average rent for a studio in Parsippany is roughly $1,730 per month, while in New York it is closer to $3,500. Utility costs, food costs, petrol costs, and other expenses are not included in this, reports CNBC.

Celentano also took to LinkedIn to share about her commute. She wrote, "On the first day of my internship I posted a TikTok where I shared what a morning looks like for me on days when I commute by plane from South Carolina to the office in New Jersey. I explained in the video that my commute provides me with significant financial benefits. Rather than spending paying $3400+ a month for rent (the new average for leases in Manhattan), I book a $100 round trip flight from SC to NJ on the one day a week I work in person. Plus, my untraditional commute provides me with more lifestyle freedom, and I genuinely look forward to my weekly adventures."

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 2300 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

An individual wrote, "In the world, we’re in, you have to create your own opportunities! I don’t even know you but what a rockstar Sophia Celentano!" Another posted, "Amazing!!! The things we do for our dream job." "Just goes to show anything’s possible! Thanks for sharing," expressed a third.