Woman eaten by 30-foot python, husband finds her legs sticking out of snake’s mouth

A woman in Indonesia was killed and eaten by a 30-foot python in a horrific incident. The victim Siriati, 30, went missing from her house on the morning of July 2, The Strait Times reported. A 30-foot python swallowed a woman in Indonesia (Representational image)

The mother of five stepped out of her house in Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi, to buy medicine for her sick child. When she failed to return, concerned relatives launched a search.

Her husband, Adiansya, 30, found her being eaten by a 30-foot python, The Sun reported.

The snake apparently attacked Siriati as she walked alone through the trees. It reportedly crushed her to death by constriction before beginning to swallow her. When Adiansya found her, Siriati’s legs were sticking out of the python’s mouth.

The Indonesian man killed the snake in an attempt to save his wife. However, by then it was too late as Siriati was already dead.

What happened on July 2?

“The victim wanted to go out to buy her child's medicine. Her youngest son is three years old. She was visiting her brother and had to go through the forest first,” said Iyang, the Village Secretary of Siteba in Indonesia.

“Her brother waited for a long time, but the victim didn't come. That's why her brother called the victim's husband. The husband said that Suriati had been gone since early morning. So the husband went looking for his wife,” Iyang explained.

The time of death is estimated to be 7.30 am on July 2 (local time).

Walenrang Police Chief, Adjunct Police Commissioner Idul, said that the woman’s body was found intact. “The condition of the body was intact but perhaps the bones had been crushed. The body is already at the funeral home for a religious ceremony,” he said.

This is the second such incident in South Sulawesi in less than a month. In early June, the body of a 45-year-old woman was discovered inside a python that had swallowed her whole. Indonesia is home to several species of pythons, including the Burmese python and the reticulated python.