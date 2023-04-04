Woman rediscovers husband’s 18-yr-old handwritten love letter. See pic

People write love letters to their partners to express their love and affection more intimately than simply saying “I love you” in person. And this man did just the same. He wrote letters to his girlfriend when they were in college. Now, 18 years later, his lady love rediscovered the letters that he wrote to her when she was pursuing her graduation and shared one of them on Twitter. What’s more, the love letter has a detailed diagram of an experiment he was working on. The unusual love letter caught people’s attention and received several responses from people. Woman rediscovers letters written by husband after 18 years.(Twitter/@Sai_swaroopa)

“Was cleaning up some old stuff yesterday when I rediscovered some old handwritten letters that Mr Iyer had written to me some 18.5 years ago. But who writes about lab experiments along with detailed diagrams in letters to their girlfriend? Yeah I said yes to this guy,” wrote Twitter user Saiswaroopa on the micro-blogging site.

The letter begins with how he could not refuse one of his group mates’ requests to accompany them to the experimentation site. In the following lines, he shared that he desperately wanted to sleep but actively participated in the experiment. He adds that it was the same experiment in which he sprained his back as he lifted a 25 kg truck battery. He then writes a heading ‘The Experiment’ and shares the experiment’s aim along with a detailed diagram.

Since being shared, the post has received close to three lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also raked up more than 2,420 likes and several retweets. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Lovely… but surprising that the correspondence was in English and not your native language…,” wrote an individual. To this, Saiswaroopa replied, “I am Telugu and he is Tamizh (brought up in Mumbai, so not so Tamizh literate as he is in Marathi). So, English/Hindi are better bets there.” “Incredible!! What were you both doing/studying at the time?” enquired another. The original poster reacted to this and wrote, “He was doing ME at IISc. I was in my BE in a much lesser league college.” “So cute,” added a third. A fourth wrote, “Letters then... conversations now, must be interesting!” “Awww, this is absolutely adorable, and his handwriting like we say in tamil is - kannula othikara maadiri,” commented a fifth.

