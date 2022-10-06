Home / India News / 'Even my wife doesn't…': Kejriwal on tussle with L-G, ‘love letters’

Updated on Oct 06, 2022 05:30 PM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at VK Saxena amid the ongoing tussle between the lieutenant governor and the Delhi government run by the AAP.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with his wife Sunita Kejriwal (L) and Delhi L-G VK Saxena (R).
Amid the ongoing tussle between the AAP-led Delhi government and lieutenant governor VK Saxena, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said in a tweet that even his “wife does not scold" him as much as “L-G sahib scolds” him everyday. Kejriwal's tweet came days after Saxena wrote to the chief minister alleging “dereliction of duties and responsibilities” over his absence from official programmes at Rajghat and Vijay Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on October 2.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several other dignitaries attended these programmes. Saxena, in his letter, said that deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was the only senior Delhi government representative present -- and he, too, left the venue without waiting for President Murmu's arrival.

Saxena alleged that Kejriwal's absence amounted to “serious breach of protocol and deliberate disrespect and insult to the President”.

“Even my wife does not scold me as much as L-G sahib scolds me everyday,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. “In the last six months, my wife has not written me as many love letters as LG Sahib has written to me. LG sahib, chill a bit. And also tell your super boss to chill.”

The AAP had earlier dimissed the allegations saying the letter was sent on “instructions” from the Centre.

“CM has always attended Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri jayanti programmes in last several years. CM was in Gujarat on that day and that’s why he could not attend the programme. It is important to understand the reason for LG’s letter. CM addressed a very massive rally in tribal area of Gujarat against empty chairs in PM’s programme in Ahmedabad just two days back. PM is livid. The letter has been written by LG on PM’s instructions,” an AAP spokesperson said in a statement.

