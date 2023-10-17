Woman rides bike dressed as Zomato delivery agent, CEO Deepinder Goyal responds
“This seems to be someone just ‘free-riding’ on our brand,” reads a part of the tweet shared by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal while addressing the viral video.
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took to X to issue a clarification on the viral video of a woman riding a bike while sporting the food delivery company’s t-shirt and carrying its food delivery bag. He shared that the company does not support or endorse ‘helmet-less biking.’ Additionally, Goyal asserted that an external entity is merely capitalizing on his company’s name.
Read| Zomato delivery agent asks woman if she wants 'secret weed,' netizens react
It all started when an X user tweeted a viral video of a woman, donning Zomato’s t-shirt and carrying the company’s food delivery bag, riding a bike. Alongside the video, he claimed, “Indore #Zomato marketing head had this idea. He hired a model to drive around with an empty Zomato bag for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. @zomato is on a roll.”
After the tweet went viral, Deepinder Goyal shared Zomato’s stance on the video. He retweeted the video and wrote, “Hey! We had absolutely nothing to do with this. We don’t endorse helmet-less biking. Also, we don’t have an ‘Indore Marketing Head’. This seems to be someone just ‘free-riding’ on our brand. Having said that, there’s nothing wrong with women delivering food - we have hundreds of women who deliver food everyday to earn a livelihood for their families, and we are proud of their work ethic.”
Take a look at the tweets below:
Deepinder Goyal’s tweet was shared a few hours ago on X. It has since accumulated over 4.5 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has raked up scores of likes and comments.
Here’s how people reacted to Deepinder Goyal’s tweet:
“There is literally only one person seen with a helmet in the video, though,” posted an individual.
Another commented, “Nice to you Mr Deepinder that you clarify! Using someone’s name and doing whatever without permission is an offence, if I am not wrong.”
“The best part is the Indore marketing head,” shared a third, referring to the part where Goyal clarified that the company doesn’t have a marketing head in Indore.
A fourth suggested, “You Should file a defamation case on such people who are spreading false information.”
Also Read| ‘ ₹60 container charge excessive and unfair’: Zomato clarifies after woman raises concern on Twitter
- Topics
- Zomato
- Deepinder Goyal