News / Trending / Zomato delivery agent asks woman if she wants 'secret weed,' netizens react

Zomato delivery agent asks woman if she wants 'secret weed,' netizens react

ByVrinda Jain
Sep 11, 2023 08:11 PM IST

After the conversation with the delivery agent went viral on social media, it caused a laugh riot among people.

X user Sakshi Jain shared how a Zomato delivery agent asked her friend if she wants 'secret weed.' Since Jain shared this post, it has caused a laugh riot on the micro-blogging platform.

Screenshot of the conversation between the customer and the delivery agent. (Twitter/@SakshiJain)
Screenshot of the conversation between the customer and the delivery agent. (Twitter/@SakshiJain)

"So my roommate had placed an order from @zomato last night, and this is what the delivery guy texted her," wrote Jain as she shared the post. The snapshot reveals the conversation with the delivery executive. (Also Read: Zomato delivery agent builds drone to deliver food. Watch)

The executive messages the customer saying, "I am on my way to deliver your order. Do you need something? Secret weed etc."

Take a look at the post shared by Sakshi Jain here:

This post was shared on September 10. Since being posted, it has garnered more than four lakh views. The share also has over 3,500 likes and several comments.

Here's what people are saying about the delivery executive:

An individual wrote, "Same thing happened with me once."

Another added, "Haha...That's why Zomato's share prices are increasing this much."

A third commented, "He is so passionate about his profession that he can even deliver the 'etc' items."

"I have seen this. A guy who lives nearby me works in Zomato, he mentioned in his experience sometimes customer requests such things when they deliver the order. Mostly at night like beer, drinks, cigarettes, and extra snacks. So he has to go to shops again and buy all this stuff," said a fourth.

A fifth shared, "What kind of rolls are you all ordering?"

A sixth posted, "He is just helping you out."

"He deserves a raise," shared another.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out