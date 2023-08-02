Zomato delivery agent builds drone to deliver food. Watch

After a Zomato delivery agent was tired of covering long distances to deliver food, he built a drone for food delivery. The food delivery agent, named Sohan Rai shared a video on Instagram of how and why he built this drone. A Zomato food deliver agent built a drone to deliver food.(Instagram/@Sohan Rai )

Why did Sohan Rai build the drone?

When Rai became a Zomato delivery agent for a day, he was tired of working long hours and constantly getting stuck in traffic. He then decided to construct a drone for faster food delivery. The video also shows him constructing the drone and testing it before using it for actual deliveries. Once the drone is ready, he delivers a pizza with the help of it.

In the caption of the post, Rai wrote, "Drone Delivery: A thing that we have been hearing for a very long time, but have not seen it happening practically in India. Being a huge enthusiast of drones, I wanted to put my skills into use and build an autonomous drone that could deliver a pizza directly to a home, without having a pilot. Here, I have built the drone with a lot of Jugaad, and it would be a lot better when it is commercial. This is an experiment and was conducted with safety and precautions."

Watch the video of this food delivery by a drone here:

This post was shared on social media on July 31. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 7.4 million times. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on this video.

Here's what people had to say about this food delivery by drone:

An individual wrote, "Very nice and innovative solutions for delivery boys." A second commented, "That's cool bro keep it on." A third posted, "Wow it’s amazing." "Keep it up, bro," shared a fourth.