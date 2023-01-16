Woman with a master's degree in English literature opens a chai stall in Delhi. Here’s why

“No job is small or big but one must dream big!!!!” this is what LinkedIn user Brigadier Sanjay Khanna wrote while sharing the story of a woman who started a chai stall in Delhi after completing her master's degree. His post has created a buzz and prompted people to share various comments.

“A few days ago I happened to be in Delhi Cantt’s Gopinath Bazar and desired to have tea. I was amazed & pleasantly surprised to see a smart English speaking woman operating this small chai stall on wheels (popularly called Raydee),” he wrote. In the next few lines, he added more about his interaction with the woman.

The woman named Sharmistha Ghosh, a post graduate in English literature who has worked in the British Council Library too, opened the chai stall to fulfil her entrepreneurial dream. Turns out, she wants to have tea shop outlets all across the world like Chaayos and decided to take the first step towards that journey by opening a stall. However, she is not alone in her endeavour. Her friend Bhavna Rao, working with Lufthansa airline, is a partner in her venture. She has also employed her house help to help her earn extra wage.

“I am writing this post & also posting this photo with her permission as I feel that there is nothing to be called a low/small job & such people must be highlighted to motivate others. One must have the passion & integrity to work towards their dream to make it come true,” the Brigadier also added.

“I strongly feel that one must not keep thinking of high qualifications and a high end job deserved but think of small ways and means to achieve & flourish in the longer run,” he wrote and concluded his post. Alongside, he also shared an image of Ghosh in front of her makeshift chai stall.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared four days ago, the post has accumulated nearly 31,000 reactions. It has also prompted people to share various comments.

Here’s how LinkedIn users reacted:

“This is so inspiring and beautiful. I too will try to spot her in Gopinath Bazar soon if her area of operation remains the same. Thanks for sharing this,” wrote a LinkedIn user. “Truly appreciate your sensitivity to a noble worker. Inspiring indeed! A change maker in the true sense,” commented another. “Excellent share. Thank you for sharing,” posted a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON