Woman’s post on taking flight for the first time with her money leaves people happy

Do you remember the first time you bought something with your own money. For most, it is an great moment of happiness. Just like this person felt when she took a fight for the first time with her own money. The post detailing the incident was posted on LinkedIn and since being shared it has prompted people to share happy comments.

LinkedIn user Mishka Rana shared the post. “When you come from a middle-class family, it’s almost a dream for most us to travel in a flight. This picture I took recently when I travelled in a flight for the very first time, with my own money. I agree, it might be a very ordinary thing for majority of people, not a big deal. But it’s a special moment for those who know what it feels like," she wrote.

"Being financially independent is a superpower for real. Sharing this because there might be someone somewhere losing hope, because of not getting job/work, not being able to live their dream life, etc. One day you’ll make it. You’ll be living your dreams. Keep grinding,” she added while posting the picture. The image shows her sitting inside a plane.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared a few days ago. The share has also accumulated nearly 18,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“I can relate the feeling, I used the stay near the International Airport Mumbai and have seen it being built in front of my eyes, most of the times I used to go for walks and watch the people at the departure gates and think when I would board a flight. I did that for the first time in July 1996, a morning flight from Delhi to Mumbai,” wrote a LinkedIn user. To which, Rana replied, “This is so impactful, thanks for sharing your story. ”

“I can feel this first time emotion. I had same feelings when I boarded the first flight on December 11, 2019 from Bengaluru to Mumbai. Since then, I have boarded the Aircraft for more than 10 times,” posted another. They also received a reply from Rana. “Amazing, wishing you many more international flights,” she wrote.

What are your thoughts on the post?

