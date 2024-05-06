Woman's wholesome surprise for auto-rickshaw driver will put a smile on your face. Watch viral video

In a heartwarming incident, a woman decided to surprise an auto-rickshaw driver with whom she commutes every day. She noticed that the driver was using an old, worn-out plastic bottle to store his water, which would not keep the water cool in the sweltering heat. Upon realising this, she decided to buy him a new water bottle that could keep his water cold for longer. She captured the moment on video and shared it on social media, which quickly went viral. People from all over the world praised her kind gesture and appreciated her compassion towards the driver. Snapshot of the woman surprising the auto driver with a bottle.

As she shared the video, in the caption of the post, she shared how she travels with the auto driver every day from school to home. When she saw his old plastic bottle, she decided to buy him a new one. (Also Read: Kerala auto driver helps UK man locate ATM, his gesture and fluent English leave vlogger impressed

The video shows the auto driver, overwhelmed with gratitude, unwrapping his present. Once he opens it up, a heartwarming smile spreads across his face as he thanks the woman for her kind gesture.

This post was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than nine lakh views. The post also has close to one lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received numerous comments. Many people shared how they felt that the clip was heartening.

