Kerala auto driver helps UK man locate ATM, his gesture and fluent English leave vlogger impressed

A vlogger named Zakky, who hails from the United Kingdom, recently faced a distressing situation while he was in Kerala. The card machine at the hotel he was staying in stopped working, and he needed cash to checkout. Since he wasn’t familiar with the city, he decided to walk on the main road that leads to Fort Kochi. It was during this time that an auto driver named Ashraf noticed him and offered to help him locate an ATM. A video capturing Ashraf’s act of kindness and his fluency in English has gone viral on Instagram, receiving widespread praise from netizens. UK vlogger (left) was left impressed with the auto driver's (right) honesty and fluent English. (Instagram/@zakkyzuu)

“I was really struggling with the midday heat when an auto driver called out to me on the road in #India. The problem was that the card machine at the hotel I’d booked - which I won’t be visiting again - stopped working, so they told me to go to an ATM,” wrote Zakky while sharing a video on Instagram.

He added that an auto driver noticed him in distress and asked him if he needed a ride. He further wrote, “At first, I was hesitant, but after a brief conversation, I realised he was friendly and the heat was getting to me. Since I knew he had local knowledge, it made sense to just go with it, though I was uneasy about being told the ATM wasn’t working.”

He concluded his post by saying that Ashraf is an honest and hardworking man: “In all fairness to Ashraf, he is clearly a hardworking man and generally was very honest. I asked him not to wait for me outside the ATM even though he clearly wanted to take me sightseeing and he fully honoured my request - when I left the ATM, he had gone.”

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared a week ago on Instagram. Since then, it has raked up over 12.3 million views and still counting. Additionally, the share has received numerous likes and comments from netizens.

Check out a few reactions to this video here:

“His accent is very similar to Brazilian English,” posted an individual.

Another added, “That rickshaw man was speaking English fluently.”

“The guy is really showing unconditional love,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “This brother’s English is far better than mine.”

