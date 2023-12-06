Bengaluru auto driver goes extra mile to assist commuters catch train

Have you ever missed a train and thought about what you could do? In most cases, you would probably book another train or bus or even cancel your trip. However, if you happen to be at Bengaluru City Junction and miss your train, there’s a chance that you can catch it at the next station. How? Well, the auto drivers present at the station are known to help travellers catch their train at the next stop. Recently, an individual shared how he and his friend were able to catch the train at the next stop with the help of an auto driver. The auto driver covered a distance of 27 kilometres in just 25 minutes. The man shared that he paid ₹ 2,500 to the auto driver. (X/@Adil_Husain_)

“Had a #peakBengaluru experience some days back. I was supposed to board Prashanti Express at 1:40 pm from SBC station, and due to some work commitments, I started by 12:50 from Marathalli. The distance was 17 km, and due to traffic, I couldn’t make it on time,” tweeted X user Adil Husain while sharing a video of an auto racing against the time.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In the next few tweets, he shared that his train left the station, but an auto driver offered to help him catch the train from the next station. “He said I can help you board the train at the next station, which is 27 km away (Yelhanka junction). I was sceptical; however, he was very confident that he could and asked me to only pay him if I was able to catch the train. I had my friend with me and he asked for 2500 for both,” he added.

He further tweeted, “By this time, it was already 1:50, and the Yelahanka stop was at 2:20 pm. I contemplated that if I needed to book a flight now, it would cost thrice the fare, and my 2AC ticket would also go to waste; hence, we decided to go for it.”

He then shared how the auto driver sped through traffic and got them to the station in 25 minutes.

He concluded his tweet by sharing how that particular auto driver waits for people like him who have missed their train and earn ₹2,500 per ride. “Thanks to him, my money and hassles are saved,” he concluded.