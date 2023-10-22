X user finds flat in one day, shares ‘Anti-peak Bengaluru moment’

Hunting for a rented apartment in metro cities, especially Bengaluru, is a daunting task. Even when one manages to locate an apartment that meets one’s preferences, the accompanying documentation and other formalities often present significant challenges in securing it. Recently, an individual’s post detailing their experience of finding an apartment in India’s Silicon Valley is doing the rounds on the Internet. It has sparked a flurry of reactions from people since this is quite opposite to what house-hunters face in the city. An individual's experience of finding a flat in one day in Bengaluru. (X/@OnTheGrapevine)

“Anti- @peakbengaluru moment,” wrote Grapevine founder Saumil while sharing a screenshot on the microblogging platform.

According to the screenshot, an individual claimed to have found a flat on rent in just one day in Bengaluru. The person landed in Bengaluru on Thursday and went out for house-hunting on Friday. He found a place on Saturday and moved into his rental apartment on Sunday.

The tweet was shared on October 18. It has since accumulated over 37,400 views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

An individual wrote, “Kamal hai ye kab se hone laga Bengaluru me [Since when this has been happening in Bengaluru].”

“Bro, I changed my 3rd home and shifted to my 4th home in the last 4 months in Bengaluru,” shared another.

A third added, “Aug 2, 2022 - landed in Bengaluru at 12 pm. Started finding a flat on Aug 3 2022 - around 3:30ish - Finalised and paid for the flat. Location : Koramangala. I think I won.”

