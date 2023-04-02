Man says he found ‘fully furnished home in Bengaluru’. But there’s a catch

Hunting for a rented apartment in metro cities, especially Bengaluru is a daunting task. Not only do landlords ask tenants for their LinkedIn profiles, but they also enquire about the colleges they graduated from. Some even request tenants for a small write-up about themselves. Now, a man’s post about finding a ‘fully furnished home’ in ‘India’s silicon valley’ has sparked chatter online. The picture shows a ‘fully furnished home in Bengaluru’.(Twitter/@manthanguptaa)

“Finally found a fully furnished home in Bengaluru. Gated society and 24x7 security,” read the caption of the image shared by Twitter user Manthan Gupta. Alongside, he shared a picture of a well-lit ‘room’ with a bed, cabinet and a tiny washbasin. Many were convinced that the room was up for rent and enquired about the agent’s number. Some even shared that the room is bigger than theirs and has ample sunlight. However, there’s a catch that the original poster clarified in the comments. The picture shared by the Twitter user features South Africa’s jail cell.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Since being shared on March 31, the tweet has been viewed over two lakh times, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even dropped their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

A Twitter user asked, “In Bangalore or Mumbai?” To this, the original poster replied, “Check alt to understand.” Another enquired, “House party when?” Manthan Gupta responded to this and wrote, “Visiting hours are 3-5pm. Will send you the address.” A third posted, “Can you share the agent’s number?” To this, the Twitter user who shared the tweet advised him to “go to your nearest police station.” “Whoever stays there is lucky to have sunlight in the room,” shared a fourth. A fifth expressed, “Bedroom/Bathroom still bigger than my 1 rk.”

