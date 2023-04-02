Virat Kohli gets new tattoo, artist shares meaning behind it

Indian Premier League (IPL) has already started with much fervour. Ahead of the RCB vs MI match scheduled today, cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted with a new tattoo on his arm. While many were in awe of the cricketer’s latest tattoo, others were curious about its meaning. After much frenzy, Virat Kohli’s tattoo artist has finally revealed his new tattoo’s meaning. The image shows Virat Kohli getting inked at Aliens Tattoo. (Instagram/@alienstattooindia)

Virat Kohli got inked at Aliens Tattoo a few days ago. The studio’s founder and owner, Sunny Bhanushali, has now revealed the ‘amazing experience’ he had with the cricketer and the meaning behind his new tattoo. Bhanushali, in a blog, shared that Kohli walked into their studio a few years ago with pictures of their artwork on his phone. He wanted Bhanushali to work on his next tattoo, but Kohli’s super-packed schedule hampered the project from happening. The ace cricketer, who was quite impressed with Aliens Tattoo’s artwork, contacted them again for a tattoo.

“He wanted to cover-up his old tattoo with a new one. A new tattoo that would reflect his spirituality, something that would represent the interconnectedness of all things and the source of creation itself, something which depicts higher ones and oneness, the structure of life, the source of all,” shared Bhanushali in the blog.

The tattoo studio owner shared that he felt ‘pressure and excitement’ while working on the big project. He added, “It was clear to me that this tattoo meant a lot to him, and he was determined to get it just right. I poured my heart and soul into the design, meticulously crafting each element to perfection.”

Take a look at the tattoo below:

While sharing the details about the design of the tattoo, Bhanushali shared that it was ‘carefully crafted’ for over seven days. According to the blog, “The metatron cube is believed to be a sacred geometric symbol that contains all the shapes and patterns in the universe. The septagon represents perfection, harmony, and balance. The geometrical flower symbolizes the interconnectedness of all things, and the cubic pattern is a symbol of stability and structure.”

On the day of Kohli’s tattoo session, the studio deployed armed security guards and closed the studio, along with other measures to ensure the cricketer’s safety.

The tattooing process was divided into two sessions per Kohli’s schedule. The first was for six hours at the company’s Mumbai studio, and the second was at the Bangalore studio for eight hours. The session came to an end after over 12 hours of tattooing. ‘Virat looked down at his new tattoo with a sense of wonder and amazement’ once the session ended.

Since being shared a day ago on Instagram, the post has accumulated close to 13,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on Virat Kohli’s new tattoo.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Overwhelmed... Obviously, Aliens Tattoo is the best... magical,” posted an individual. “Nice bro,” shared another. A third added, “Wow. Keep it up.” “Amazing,” expressed a fourth. A fifth joined, “You guys are amazing." Many even dropped fire and love-struck emoticons in the comments section.

