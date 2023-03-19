House-hunter tweets how landlord in Bengaluru asked for his LinkedIn profile

There is no debate that finding a house for rent, especially in the metro cities of India, comes with a lot of hurdles. Landlords ask for different things before they decide to rent their houses. However, what Twitter user Goutham couldn’t have imagined is one such homeowner in Bengaluru asking for his LinkedIn profile. He shared about his experience and his relatable post has created a buzz among tweeple. The man's tweet about landlord asking for him LinkedIn profile while looking for house in Bengaluru has created a buzz.(Twitter/@@0xGoutham, Unsplash/Tierra Mallorca)

“Day 12 of house hunting Indiranagar,” Twitter user Goutham wrote as he shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation. The image shows how he was asked to share his LinkedIn profile.

While replying to his own post, he shared a conversation with another person where he was asked to “share a small write-up” about himself.

Take a look at the posts:

Since being posted, the tweet about the LinkedIn profile has received close to 1.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received close to 900 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. A few also asked if he managed to get a house for rent after sending his profile.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“After getting your profile and write up. He: We'll get back to you,” joked a Twitter user. To which, Goutham replied, “Successfully rejected in the first round.” Another person added, “Lmao, thankfully he didn't ask for the CV.” A third commented, “This is happening quite a lot in Bengaluru, I know a couple of my friends who are ready to pay a good amount for rent but they're asked a lot of questions and then the rent is quoted again with an increased price. They're still hunting for a house.” A fourth wrote, “Lol! Same happened with me. They took a proper interview (HR round).” Goutham reacted to the comment and replied, “In Bengaluru after cracking the job interview, you also need to crack the house interview!”