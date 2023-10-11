Will you pay 12,000 for this tiny flat in Bengaluru?

Bengaluru often makes headlines for its long traffic jams and exorbitant rental prices. Recently, a picture of a flat listed on a house-hunting website has caught the attention of social media users. The small flat is available for rent at a surprisingly high price. Expectedly, it has elicited a flurry of reactions. This tiny 1RK in Bengaluru is available for ₹ 12,000 per month. (Reddit/@_saiya_)

“A room for a bed is a bedroom. WTF Bengaluru,” reads the title of the post shared on Reddit by a user ‘_saiya_’ on the platform’s ‘r/India’ community. In the description of the post, the Reddit user wrote, “What the hell? Why? ₹12,000 for this s**t, and there’ll be some d******k who’d actually pay.”

The picture shared on Reddit shows the room available for rent in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura for ₹12,000 per month. The screenshot of the flat shared on Reddit shows a tiny room with a small window. A bed is squeezed in the narrow space between two walls. In the comments section of the post, ‘_saiya_’ shared that the deposit for this particular 1RK (room, kitchen and bathroom) is ₹50,000. Many users have expressed their disbelief and shock at the high rent and deposit for this flat.

Take a look at this flat up for rent in Bengaluru here:

The post was shared three days ago on Reddit. It has since accumulated over 1,200 upvotes and still counting. Many even took to the comments section to share their reactions.

Check out how Redditors reacted to this flat:

“This is a toilet converted into a bedroom,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I wonder why there are so many switches. Two rooms combined in my home don’t have that many switches.”

“Does RK mean raddi-khana (store room), a small room to store your raddi (scrap)?” joked a third.

A fourth commented, “I lived in a place like this for 4 months in 2019. Paid 8k as rent. Desperate times.”

“Even a prison cell is bigger than that,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Not a flex, but my toilet is bigger than that bedroom.”

“There is enough room for a bunk bed. Could have shared with another person,” joked a seventh.

