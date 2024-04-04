World's youngest billionaire is a 19-year-old college student. 5 points about Livia Voigt

A 19-year-old Brazilian student has been ranked the world’s youngest billionaire, according to the Forbes Billionaires List 2024 that was released recently. She has taken the youngest billionaire title from Italian teen Clemente Del Vecchio who is just two months older than her. Livia Voigt is the granddaughter of Brazilian businessman who cofounded an electrical motors manufacturing company. (Representational image)

Who is Livia Voigt?

Livia Voigt is the heiress of one of Latin America’s largest electrical motors manufacturers.

She is the largest individual shareholder at WEG, a company that her grandfather Werner Ricardo Voigt co-founded.

Currently a university student, Livia Voigt is not yet a part of the company’s board, Forbes reported.

She has a net worth of $1.1 billion.

Her elder sister, Dora Voigt de Assis, is one of the seven new names among the 25 youngest billionaires featured on the Forbes Billionaires List this year. The 26-year-old has a net worth of $1.1 billion. She earned an architecture degree in 2020.

Who is Clemente Del Vecchio?

Clemente Del Vecchio, meanwhile, has more assets than his Brazilian counterpart, with a net worth of $4.8 billion.

The 19-year-old from Italy has been ranked the world's second youngest billionaire, according to the Forbes Billionaires List 2024.

He is the son of Leonardo Del Vecchio, who owned EssilorLuxottica, the world's largest eyeglasses company.

The teenager's father, who was one of Europe's wealthiest men, died in 2022 at the age of 87. The young man inherited a 12.5 per cent stake in his father’s company after his death.

Clemente is one of the six children of Del Vecchio, whose eyeglasses company which owns top eyewear brands such as Ray-Ban and Oakley. His father was married thrice and Clemente is his son from the third wife.

Clemente Del Vecchio is based in Italy’s Milan.

India's youngest billionaires

In India, the youngest billionaires on the Forbes rich list this year are Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, and Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal.