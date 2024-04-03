Kamath brothers, Bansals India's youngest billionaires, according to Forbes

Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, and Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal are the youngest billionaires in India, according to the Forbes Billionaires List 2024. Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath, Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal are all in their 40s.

Nikhil Kamath continues to be India's youngest billionaire at 37, with a net worth of $3.1 billion. His assets graph has only grown in the last one year.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

His elder brother Nithin Kamath, 44, has a net worth of $4.8 billion.

Both Nikhil and Nithin’s net worth has seen a significant increase in the last one year.

Forbes described Zerodha as the company that “went on to disrupt the brokerage market in India”.

Binny Bansal, who founded Flipkart with his brother Sachin Bansal in 2007 as an online seller of books, has a net worth of $1.4 billion.

His elder brother Sachin Bansal, 42, holds assets worth $1.2 billion.

While Binny’s assets graph has been stagnant in the past one year, Sachin’s assets have declined. Despite that, they both continue to be among the youngest billionaires in India.

Forbes Billionaires List 2024: Richest Indian

Reliance Industries boss Mukesh Ambani continues to be the richest Indian, with a net worth of $116 billion. He is also the sixth richest person in the world. His company deals acorss an array of sectors -- petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail and financial services.

His assets grew remarkably in the last one year, from $83.4 billion in 2023 to $116 billion in 2024.