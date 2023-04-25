Yashraj Mukhate turns Sachin Tendulkar’s word into a catchy song. Watch

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar received wishes from fans and celebrities across the world on his 50th birthday on April 24 this year. Among them was music composer Yashraj Mukhate, known for creating songs from viral trends. Mukhate decided to celebrate the occasion in his own signature style. He collaborated with Sachin Tendulkar and created a one-of-a-kind upbeat song from just a single word uttered by the cricket legend. Sachin Tendulkar (left) with Yashraj Mukhate (right). (Instagram/@yashrajmukhate)

“Life ki highlight me jayegi ye cheez, ki Sachin sir ke 50th birthday ke liye unke saath gaana banaya tha!” reads the caption shared alongside the video on Instagram by Yashraj Mukhate. The video opens to show Yashraj Mukhate awkwardly trying to have a conversation with Sachin Tendulkar, praising his batting prowess. As the video progresses, Sachin Tendulkar asks, “Tumne gana banane ki koshish ki hai (Have you tried making songs)?” Mukhate responds affirmatively and invites Tendulkar to join him. Although Tendulkar agrees to collaborate, he stipulates that he will only utter a word. “Pachaas (50)”, he says, and Mukhate comes up with a new catchy anthem on the ace cricketer’s 50th birthday. A text overlay on the video reads, “When you can make songs but not a conversation.”

Tune into the catchy song by Yashraj Mukhate here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has raked up more than 7.6 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 1.2 lakh likes and a flurry of comments. The latest song by Yashraj Mukhate has generated a lot of buzz among fans and celebrities alike.

Check out a few reactions below:

Singer Benny Dayal dropped a comment and wrote, “Chaaaa Gayeeeee.” An individual was so enamoured with the song that they wished they could give it “fifty likes”. Another remarked, “Nailed it Bhau! Square cut ekdam.”

Many fans couldn’t help but shower Yashraj Mukhate with praise for his incredible talent and creativity, with a third sharing, “This is absolutely pachaas… I mean jhakaas!!” “Pachaaas .... Yashraj.. Tu hai ekdam Jhakaas (Fifty.... Yashraj.. You are absolutely awesome),” expressed a fourth.

Some even shared their suggestions about what they would want to hear next. “I can’t wait for @yashrajmukhate to make a song out of pols aa gayi pols,” wrote a fifth. A sixth suggested, “Next one - the king @virat.kohli.”

