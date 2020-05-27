Ashiesh Roy on facing financial crunch: Led a dignified life all this while, never thought I’d see this day

tv

Updated: May 27, 2020 14:11 IST

“I feel grateful for all the love and support I have been receiving. I never expected so much,” says Ashiesh Roy, who is dealing with a financial crunch amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, which has halted work and affected many in showbiz.

The actor, who is admitted in a Mumbai hospital and is undergoing dialysis, had recently sought financial help via Facebook. While filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Bejoy Nambiar, producer-writer Vinta Nanda, actor Sooraj Thapar, among others, from the industry extended financial support, his fans too helped.

Roy is better in terms of health now. “There was a point when I thought I won’t survive this time. But hopefully, I won’t die. Dialysis is on, but there’s still a lot of water retention in my body. Over time, I would be in a better condition and be able to move on my own,” he says, adding that due to the Covid-19 situation, the hospital is going through a very difficult time, but still managing well.

“There’s so much rush that even I wait for about four hours for someone to come and take me to the restroom. But I can understand what everyone is going through right now,” adds Roy, known for TV shows, Banegi Apni Baat, Sasural Simar Ka and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

He has extended gratitude to those who have comer forward to help him. He says, ”I have led a dignified life all this while. Nahi socha thha ki aisa bhi din dekhna padhega. I plan to return all the help once the shooting of of my TV show commences. Everything will be alright then,” he says.

The 55-year-old used up his savings during the last six months when he wasn’t working and had to take care of his daily expenses and deteriorating health.

“The hospitals bills were mounting. They had first tested me for Covid-19, which thankfully came negative but till then I was kept in an isolation ward for a few days. I was charged Rs 10,000 for a single day. Now I’ve been shifted to a smaller room, charges for which are Rs 5,000, plus costs for medicines, dialysis and more,” he adds.

However, Roy can’t go back to his home in Oshiwara soon, as he shares that there has been “one Covid-19 positive case in his apartment and now it has been sealed”.

Looking back at his life so far, Roy says, “I regret smoking… I also regret not getting married. I wish I had a companion to at least speak to in such times. I have a sister who is married and stays in Kolkata. The situation there is very bad after the cyclone, and so she too can’t travel. I’m just looking forward to getting better and going back to work,” he concludes.