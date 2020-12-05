Bigg Boss 14: Diandra Soares calls Rahul Vaidya ‘misogynist, sexist’, Aly Goni calls him ‘bro’

tv

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 07:24 IST

Moments after singer Rahul Vaidya was slammed by one and all on Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, the online world also rallied behind. Rahul was targeted during a task for his perceived disrespect towards women in the house.

Former contestant Diandra Soares was one of the most vocal ones to point out Rahul’s behaviour. “Hahahahaha yasss some truth bombs about #jas by #eijaz. And yes we heard the jokes on your situation & her justification later. #sad #truthbombs #evileyes #crazylooks #naagin #overcuteact #cryingact atleast the housemates had spine said yes !! #truth,” she tweeted Friday night.

She also wrote in a seres of tweets, “Sooo pretty in today’s look @RubiDilaik and well spoken as always on #jas (liked your friendship) Don’t waste your time with Mr.Pointless (who has ridden thru on your back only to reach here, poking you always ) but absolutely right opinions on him. #onpoint #RubinaIsTheBoss. Exactly!!!!!!!! And now #eijaz #rubina etc. All saying just that only now. I rest my case. Hinding under jokes & covering up his misogynistic comments. Below the belt. #disgusting #MCP #sexist #deroogatory #fekuuuumaster #entitledprick #yuck.”

Sooo pretty in today's look @RubiDilaik and well spoken as always on #jas (liked your friendship) Don't waste your time with Mr.Pointless (who has ridden thru on your back only to reach here, poking you always ) but absolutely right opinions on him. #onpoint #RubinaIsTheBoss — Diandra Soares (@diandrasoares13) December 4, 2020

Rahul, nonetheless had a few supporters as well. “And @rahulvaidya23 mene bhi andher ek bhai kamaya Red heart u r rock star bro,” Aly Goni tweeted. Aly had been evicted from the show earlier this week.

And @rahulvaidya23 mene bhi andher ek bhai kamaya ❤️ u r rock star bro 💪🏼 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) December 4, 2020

During a task on Friday, Rahul was blamed for having disrespectful behaviour towards women. Even as he justified his side, Rahul was attacked by one and all.

