Game of Thrones 8: Maisie Williams pranks fans with huge spoiler, fans float fake pics of dead Arya Stark on Twitter

Actor Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on HBO’s hit fantasy show Game of Thrones, recently revealed a major spoiler during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, despite trying to choose her words wisely. However, she later revealed it to be an April Fools prank.

Jimmy asked Maisie to name top five iconic moments of her character in order to make her talk about the new season. Maisie began with Ned’s beheading in season one as one of the biggest moments that spiralled her arc. Talking about the second moment, she recounted living with The Hound for a long time and remembered her line, “One day I will stick a knife through your eye and out at the back of your skull.” She said it revealed her character’s mental state. “That’s how messed up in the head she had become,” she said.

She also talked about a very emotional moment in season five when she threw her original costume into the water. “I was in that costume for like four years,” she said. She then counted Arya’s reunion with Sansa in the sixth season as her fourth favourite moment, saying, “She reunited with Sansa again so that was a pretty big moment. And then they both united and killed Littlefinger.”

But as Fallon begged Maisie to spill ‘just a crumb’ of information about the upcoming season, the actor said that HBO has asked all of them to say nothing. “I have decided to keep tight-lipped about everything. HBO have sent out a lot of memos recently about just saying nothing. There is really nothing I can say, they would absolutely kill me.”

Maisie, however, started talking about the final days and how it felt to say goodbye to the entire cast. She went on to say, “Because when I found out that Arya died in the second episode....” and a pin drop silence fell on sets. The actor started shivering and repeatedly asked Jimmy if the show was live and if he can edit out that part.

She then ran away from stage in fear but finally revealed that she pulled an April Fools prank on the viewers. The internet couldn’t stop praising the actor for her convincing drama. A YouTube viewer replied to the video saying, “Jimmy wanted a “crumb.” Maisie gave us a bakery!”

A Twitter user even shared a photoshopped image of Arya lying dead after being turned into a White Walker.

A user shared a meme showing Arya putting a knife to the Night King’s throat and captioned it, “Game over #Aryastark.”

Another user tweeted, “For a second I thought it was real. Her acting was so Good & it fooled Me. This honestly scared the shit out of me. She made it seem like Arya Stark was going to die! Lmao @Maisie_Williams @jimmyfallon @GameOfThrones.”

One more user reacted, “@Maisie_Williams just saw your prank on @jimmyfallon and I almost died at first ..... yet again , you show us how great of an actress you are #GameofThrones #aryastark.”

Few users also doubted Maisie’s intentions as one of them tweeted, “I knew it was April 1st, I knew that it had to be a joke, yet @Maisie_Williams nailed the @FallonTonight prank so much she make me second guess myself. Her hands were shaking and she looked close to tears. Holy shit, that woman is a wonderful actress. #AryaStark #GameofThrones.”

Game of Thrones will return with the eighth and last season on April 14.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 14:43 IST