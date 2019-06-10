Humorously Yours season 2 review: Business of comedy, served with love

Humorously Yours season 2

Creator: Amit Golani

Cast: Rasika Dugal, Vipul Goyal

Rating: 2.5/5

The TVF original may have a lacklusture presentation but is the first of its kind to give a deep insight into the business of stand-up comedy. The 4-episode web series revolves around Vipul Goyal - - a successful comedian who goes from playing a double role in real life to being blacklisted by an engineering college. The IIT Bombay graduate has come a long way since the first season, in both his professional and personal life.

From being a struggling comedian and arguing with his wife over sharing of petty domestic chores, Vipul has evolved into a mature and successful comedian with a new set of problems. He is now a celeb and dealing with the baggage that comes with it.

Vipul is a married man in his thirties but has always been a torchbearer, literally, while his father, brother or wife fixed the tubelight. The effortless Rasika Dugal plays his wife Kavya, and as audience we do wish that she was given more to do than stare at the ceiling or read a book when her husband is away from home.

The second season begins with Vipul living two lives – one of a comedian and the other of his imaginary manager Ranjit Walia, he of the hoarse voice. He eventually yields to the pressure of show prep, bills, invoice, appointments, arrangements and what not. Enters a new manager, his college junior, who has the envious job to justify his pay cheque by managing Vipul’s career. Despite snippets of Vipul’s stage shows as he belts out some fresh jokes, his personal life seems to be under the spotlight in this season.

Rasika Dugal and Vipul Goyal in a still from Humorously Yours season 2.

The show’s beginning is dull until the makers turn attention to Rasika’s boring life. As the wife who wants to celebrate her husband’s success but is miffed by his increasing female fan following, she is in her element. Halfway into the series, things turn interesting as a former collegemate invites Vipul to her home and he also lands there in order to win a silly bet.

Rasika remains effortless as ever and commands respect. Abhishek Banerjee as Vipul’s accounts in-charge and travel companion is entertaining on his own. Sahil Verma as Vipul’s manager Punit Lamba has an attitude of his own and is convincing.

A still from Humorously Yours season 2.

Vipul’s drunk dancing in the last episode comes as a pleasant surprise. The series ends on a high note and with a lesson -- how committing mistakes are a part of life but it is fine till you are not caught. A confession of crime may also works as a stitch in time that saves nine. The dose of humour remains subtle and has a rustic feel to it but the message is well communicated.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 19:24 IST