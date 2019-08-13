Ishqbaaaz actor Niti Taylor to get engaged to beau Parikshit Bawa, shares pics, video from mehendi ceremony

tv

Television actor Niti Taylor is set to get engaged to beau Parikshit Bawa and has shared several pictures from her mehendi ceremony. The couple was twinning in henna green ensembles as they took part in the rituals.

Wearing a simple green lehenga, Niti accessorised the look with pink floral jewellery as per the custom. Parikshit, joined her in a henna green kurta-churidaar. She also showed “PARTITAYLES” written on her palm as part of her henna design and shared all the posts related to the wedding with the same hashtag.

Niti Taylor enjoys during her mehendi ceremony.

Sharing a video from the event on Instagram, she wrote, “We are all a little weird and, life’s a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall in mutual weirdness and call it LOVE. #partitayles.”

Niti recently announced her engagement with Parikshit by sharing a picture and a note that read, “We decided on FOREVER. On the eve of beginning my life’s most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I’ve had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness I’d like to inform everyone that I’m getting ENGAGED! We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives.. .#PARTITAYLES.”

Niti was last seen in a prominent role of Mannat Kaur Khurana on the TV show, Ishqbaaaz. She has also featured in several other shows such as Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3, Laal Ishq, Ghulaam, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

