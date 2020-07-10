e-paper
Home / TV / Kanwaljit Singh replaced on show due to Covid restrictions: ‘Will authorities wake up when a senior actor commits suicide?’

Kanwaljit Singh replaced on show due to Covid restrictions: ‘Will authorities wake up when a senior actor commits suicide?’

Kanwaljit Singh was replaced on his show Sandwich by a younger actor as older actors are not allowed to work on film and television sets during the coronavirus pandemic.

tv Updated: Jul 10, 2020 11:36 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kanwaljit Singh is worried about the senior actors’ future.
Kanwaljit Singh is worried about the senior actors' future.
         

Actor Kanwaljit Singh is questioning the government’s decision to not allow actors above 65 years of age to return to work amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kanwaljit says that due to this, he was replaced on his show Sandwich by a younger actor.

As film and television industry returns to shoot, it has been mandated that the cast and crew will not include anyone older than 65 years. It has been found that older people are at higher risk of infection.

Kanwaljit, however, is not happy with the decision. “So what do actors like me do? Hang up our boots? How can I be asked NOT to work?,” he told website Film Information. The actor added that he had even bought a home near the shoot location. “I have nothing against the new actor or the channel. But this rule needs to be changed. Otherwise, what will the hundreds of actors like me do? We are fond of working, we love our work, how can the government stop us? Will the authorities wake up when one senior actor, in depression for being out of work, commits suicide? Not every senior actor or unit member is well placed enough to tide over these difficult times by simply sitting at home, not working. Most of them need to work, some for financial reasons, others for the sheer love of work,” he said.

Also read: Breathe Into the Shadows review: Lazily written and laughably inept, Amazon’s weirdest show lets Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh down

Not just Kanwaljit but several other senior actors are also worried about their work. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Prithvi Zutshi was informed by the makers of TV show Pyar Ki Luka Chupi that his character’s track is going to be terminated. “My first reaction was, why was this ruling being implemented only on artistes? There are shopkeepers who interact daily with customers, politicians who conduct rallies and visit hospitals. Many of them fall in this age group, but are allowed to get on with their lives,” argues Zutshi.

Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan actor Suhasini Mulay said, “In films and TV, actors get chosen based on their capabilities, charisma and the image they carry. If I can’t cast Amitabh Bachchan because he’s over 65, should I cast Abhishek Bachchan instead just because he resembles him and has a similar name?”

