Kapil Sharma says his first salary was Rs 1500 at a printing mill, Archana Puran Singh jokes he’s printing money now

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:43 IST

TV host and popular comedian Kapil Sharma is easily among the richest TV stars today. However, the actor has now revealed that when he started out his first salary was only Rs 1500.

On a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the team of Khandaani Shafakhana including Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah were the guests. According to a report in India Today, in the course of his conversation with the stars, Kapil revealed that his first salary was only Rs 1500. He went on to say that he worked in a printing mill where they used to print on fabric. The comment did not go down without evoking laughter. Archana Puran Singh, the judge of the show, who is always ready to crack a joke, was quick to remark that the ace comedian is now printing notes.

Kapil rose to fame as the host of The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016. The show quickly achieved success and emerged among the most popular programmes on television. However, the programme was hit badly when Kapil and Sunil Grover, a lead actor in the show who appeared as Dr Gulati, had a bitter fight while on a flight from Australia. The incident obviously didn’t go down well with Sunil who quit the show. With him, also went Ali Asghar, who appeared on the show as Naani.

Soon after Kapil sunk into depression and the show’s TRPs took a severe beating, leading to the channel shutting it down. Kapil returned to TV with The Kapil Sharma Show in December last year. His second innings has been successful as well.

