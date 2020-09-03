Kubbra Sait and Sumeet Vyas to star in new web series Wakaalat From Home

tv

Starting September 10, a new web series will air on Amazon Prime Video. Called Wakaalat From Home, the series will star Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait, Sumeet Vyas, Gopal Datt and Nidhi Singh in prominent roles. The comedy will be a digital divorce saga.

Sharing the news, the official handle of Amazon Prime Video wrote on Instagram: “Save the date for #WakaalatFromHomeOnPrime and join Sujin and Radhika virtually as they embark on their divorce hearings over video calls this Sep 10 @nidhisin @sumeetvyas @gopaldatt @kubbrasait.” The picture shows actors Gopal Datt and Kubbra in black robes worn by lawyers, while actors Nidhi Singh and Sumeet, play a couple, set for a divorce. The text on the poster for Nidhi reads ‘tu ek Dengue ka machchar hai (you are a Dengue mosquitoe)’ while text for Sumeet says ‘I am not Gigolo’. Obviously, the couple is at loggerheads with each other. The entire divorce proceedings will take place digitally, as the promo says.

It appears Gopal is representing Nidhi’s character; the text for him says ‘shaadi dus saal ki hai, divorce mein bees saal lagenge (You were married for 10 years, but divorce proceedings will take 20 years)’ while, the text for Kubbra, who seems to be representing Sumeet’s character, reads ‘yeh court case hai, koi show nahin (this is a court case, not a show)’.

Sharing the news, Kubbra wrote: “Move over your old WFH woes, because we’re getting some new ones of our own in #WakaalatFromHomeMan judge#WakaalatFromHomeOnPrime, only on @PrimeVideoIN #ComingSoon Sept. 10.”

Kubbra hit the limelight, playing a transgender named Kuckoo in Sacred Games. Talking about the questions she is asked for playing the role, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “What’s wonderful is that I am asked questions. Even I learn more through those questions. I was also able to learn more about the LGBTQIA community by playing an empowering character like Kuckoo. I was able to represent them at their own film festival. There is a sense of respect. If you belong to LGBTQIA community, you aren’t any different from me as a performer. There are incredible questions that have come to the forefront. I am so grateful that I was able to do that part because who knew that 377 will be slashed in 2018. It has been such a wonderful journey. I am not asking questions, I am being asked questions. If I don’t know an answer, I am happy to research it and happy to ask people who know the answers.”

Sumeet, who has been a popular face on television, was seen in a prominent role in Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding.

