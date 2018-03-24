Mohit Malik isn’t cool with the idea of actors, who are part of TV, talking against the medium

TV heartthrob Mohit Malik has a problem with present or former television actors saying things against the small screen. According to the actor, there’s nothing worse than people demeaning the very medium they are, or have been a part of.

“I love everything about TV. It has given so much, both personally and professionally. Today, people know me for the characters I have portrayed, and financially, too, I am doing well. All this is because of TV. But I really don’t like it when a few actors who are [or have been] a part of the industry, talk against the medium, in the process degrading its worth,” says Mohit.

The actor, who has made a comeback to television after three years, adds, “A single show on TV offers employment to 500 people and their families. And it also entertains the audience. There is so much positive about TV. So, why not focus on that and work on the negatives?”

Mohit played the role Samrat Singh Rathore, a character with negative shades, on his last show, Doli Armaano Ki. Speaking from his experience, the actor adds that getting typecast or not depends on the actor, and that constant innovation is required to break the mould. “You need to be trained, smart, and ready to take risks, as an actor. If all these qualities are there, nothing can stop you. As for me, I am always working on my craft. When I wasn’t doing anything on TV, I was taking acting lessons and honing my skills. I also follow a trial-and-error method. There have been times when I improvised while shooting my scenes, and they sometimes worked well for the character,” explains Mohit.

However, he understands why many actors have to give into the demands of doing similar characters. “An actor, who has played a negative character well, often gets similar offers. I can understand the reason why a lot of them decide to go ahead with playing similar roles. I am financially sorted and can decide what I want to do, but there are artists who are at the beginning of their career and need to first create a strong foothold in the industry before becoming choosey. But if you have the tenacity to continue, then things will definitely get better,” he signs off.

