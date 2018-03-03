Mohit Raina on rumours that he’s dating Mouni Roy: She’s my only female friend in the industry

Speculations around TV’s Mohit Raina dating fellow actor Mouni Roy do not seem to die down. The buzz began when the two worked together in the hit show, Devon Ke Dev — Mahadev. Mohit and Mouni, however, maintain that they are just good friends.

Calling himself a “socially awkward person”, Mohit says, “I have very few friends in the [television] industry, and Mouni is the only female friend. So, I am only seen with her and maybe that’s why such [dating] rumours are spread. Had I been seen with some other girl not from the industry, this wouldn’t have happened. So, we both (Mouni and I] have got used to it now.”

Mouni, an equally popular name on TV, will soon make her Bollywood debut with the Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, a sports drama directed by Reema Kagti.

Happy to see her scaling new heights, Mohit adds, “She’s doing well. I am proud of her and I wish her all the best. Films are a great platform and I’m sure she will do well.”

❤️ to bachha hain ji ❤️ A post shared by Mohit (@merainna) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:46am PST

Does Mohit plan a similar shift — to films? The actor says he is open to any platform that gives him the opportunity to get creatively satisfied. “Be it films, TV or web, I am open to anything that would bring the best out of me. I won’t deny that I keep getting films offers and had I said yes to them, I would have done at least 10-15 films by now. But, things did not work out most of the times. One thing is for sure that when I step into films, I want to do something that I have not done on TV,” he says.

Unlike many other actors, Mohit likes to stay away from the social glare. Why so? “Like I said, I am neither good at socialising, nor I am an outgoing person. I think it has something to do with me coming from small town and belonging to a middle class family… I won’t say I’m shy, but I do take a lot of time to open up. But yes, I am trying to be more social now,” says Mohit.

Interact with Shreya Mukherjee at Twitter/@Shreya_MJ