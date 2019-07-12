On Kapil Sharma’s show, Padmini Kolhapure recalls how Anil Kapoor got her on board for Woh Saat Din with tasty food

The viewers of The Kapil Sharma Show were in for a surprise when veteran actors Padmini Kolhapure and Shakti Kapoor visited them. It was particularly interesting as they went down the memory about how she signed Woh Saat Din, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.

She was asked if it was true that Anil Kapoor, her co-star in the film, was tasked with the responsibility of getting her dates. She agreed that it was indeed true. she was quoted as saying: “Yes, that’s true. And Anil got them too, quite easily, because he wooed me with these huge lunch boxes filled with tasty food every day.” Woh Saat Din was a 1983 hit film, starring Anil, Padmini and Naseeruddin Shah in leading roles. Anil is still remembered for his portrayal of a quintessential Punjabi lad, Prem Partap Patialewala while Padmini as a Marathi girl was in her elements too.

Kapil ke manch par aa rahe hain Crime Master Gogo, Shakti Kapoor aur unke saath hongi Padmini Kolhapure! Dekhna na bhule #TheKapilSharmaShow, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/01LchjooIi — Sony TV (@SonyTV) July 11, 2019

Talking about the tiffin boxes and the relations between Anil’s families and Shakti Kapoor’s family, the actor added that lunch boxes continue to come till this day as his son Siddhanth and Anil’s daughter Sonam are close friends. He was quoted as saying: “So, whenever there is good food at their place, we get sent these tiffin boxes.”

The banter continues with the actors being asked to name a vegetable most suited for actors — Govinda was likened to a tomato as “he wears the most fashionable clothes”, while Shatrughan Sinha was called adrak (ginger) as he was “kadak”, Jitendra was raddish for his white clothes and Johnny Lever was called dhaniya (coriander) as he comes free with every film, much like dhaniya comes when you buy vegetables.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 13:32 IST