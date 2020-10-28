e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Police traces man who stabbed actor Malvi Malhotra, not arrested yet as he is in a hospital for treatment

Police traces man who stabbed actor Malvi Malhotra, not arrested yet as he is in a hospital for treatment

Mumbai Police has traced the man who stabbed actor Malvi Malhotra in Mumbai on Monday night. The man was found at a hospital 50kms from Mumbai, receiving treatment for something. He has not been arrested yet.

tv Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 17:15 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Malvi Malhotra was allegedly stabbed thrice by the man.
Malvi Malhotra was allegedly stabbed thrice by the man.
         

Mumbai Police have traced the man who allegedly stabbed TV actor Malvi Malhotra with a knife, but he is yet to be arrested as he is hospitalised, a police official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Yogesh Mahipal Singh, was on Tuesday night traced to a hospital at Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district, located about 50 km from here, he said.

According to the actor, Singh allegedly stabbed her in the abdomen and both hands in Versova area of Mumbai on Monday night as she had refused his marriage proposal. After attacking her, the accused fled in his car. The actor is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai, the police said.

On Tuesday, the accused was found at a Vasai-based hospital where a Versova police team went and enquired with him about the incident, the official said. “He has not yet been arrested as he his hospitalised for some treatment,” the official said. Another police team is likely to go the hospital in Vasai on Wednesday for further inquiry into the case, he said.

Also read: Fatima Sana Shaikh on boycott calls for films: ‘Whether you watch a film or not, don’t have an agenda behind it’

The actor told the police that she knew the accused since last one year and he wanted to marry her, but she rejected the proposal, the official said.

An FIR has been registered against Singh under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), an official from Versova police station earlier said.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

top news
LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy: China
LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy: China
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
LIVE: You gave 15 years to Nitish, 6 years to PM Modi, still Bihar is poorest state, says Rahul
LIVE: You gave 15 years to Nitish, 6 years to PM Modi, still Bihar is poorest state, says Rahul
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Channel apologises for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment in Bigg Boss
Channel apologises for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment in Bigg Boss
Rahul Gandhi asked for votes in tweet on day one of Bihar polls: BJP to EC
Rahul Gandhi asked for votes in tweet on day one of Bihar polls: BJP to EC
HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know
HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In