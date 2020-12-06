Radhika Madan: Unlike web, films, for which scripts take months to prepare, on TV we used to only get our dialouges when on set everyday

Having started her journey with Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on the tube, Radhika Madan is aware of how the medium functions. The actor also understands the entire content-related debate that is happening right now around how content on TV needs an upgradation in comparison with what is happening in films and web.

“All three mediums are different and have their own way of operating. You can shoot for a film or web show for some days and get done with it but that doesn’t happen on TV. For daily soaps you have to shoot every day and for non-fiction content there are two-three days every week that needs to be devoted. So scripts, cast, timing etc are adjusted as per the requirement,” she says.

Madan agrees that there are certain things that TV needs to work on.

“Unlike in films and web shows, for which proper scripts, dialgogues and scenes being penned and worked upon for months, TV mein to humey kuch kuch din set pe garam ma garam dialogues milte the. The telecast happen everyday so there’s no time to work on scripts or dialogues or characters. There is no time to pause or think of something new. Therefore sometimes the plots of different shows look similar. Every time one track becomes a hit, at least one show in every channel will show a similar narrative. So stories do get circulated… I also feel the medium typecast actors,” she says adding that all these are the reasons why TV is looked down upon.

Talking about getting stereotyped, when ask isn’t the same thing applicable to films too, Madan answers in affirmative.

“Yes it does. But the thing with TV is that a show goes on for years so it becomes all the more difficult from an actor to move out of that character and the set perception,” she explains.

However, whatever said and done, Madan feels TV has its own charm.

“The kind of hard work people working in front and behind the camera puts in on TV is commendable. Shooting everyday, doing the same show yet trying to bring in some kind of newness, twist every day. The fact that the entire family can sit and watch TV together also makes it special. TV has a huge reach. I just hope it experiments more with content as it has the power to change people’s perception. I won’t say good shows aren’t being made, I just hope more such shows come up in coming times. I feel the more you offer the audience variety, the more they become accepting,” she says.

So is she open to TV offers or is just concentrating on films and web? “I’m open to TV, web, films and theatre, in short every medium that offers my interesting stories and characters. As an artiste, I’m here to explore to the fullest. There are no limitations or boundaries for me,” she ends.

