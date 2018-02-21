Ravi Dubey: Jamai Raja changed my life on many levels, my fans still refer to me as Sidharth

Actor Ravi Dubey has starred in various hit television fiction shows, impressed the audience with his moves in dance-reality show Nach Baliye, and has become one of the topmost choices to host shows too. However, the actor says that what took him to the pinnacle of popularity is his show Jamai Raja, and the role he played in it — Siddharth Khurana. The actor shares that the show changed his life completely and helped him strengthen his foothold in the television industry.

“Jamai Raja changed my life on many levels, personally and professionally. People started recognising me and my talent. The appreciation and love I received for the character were overwhelming. My fans still refer to me as Siddharth at times, and I can’t express how it feels. Also, Khatron Ke Khiladi is another show that has transformed me, physically and mentally. The experience that I had on the show made me stronger, made me realise that I can do a lot if I try harder,” says the actor.

Ravi has featured in several daily soaps such as Doli Saja Ke, Ranbir Rano and 12/24 Karol Bagh.

Ask him if at all he feels like it’s time to move out of Siddharth’s image and play some more characters that the audience would connect with and Ravi adds, “I have done quite a few shows before playing Siddharth in Jamai Raja, so it was not my first character. And yes, I would love to play many such wonderful characters worth remembering.”

Ravi has not done any daily soaps after Jamai Raja and has been busy with back-to-back non-fiction series. Talking about why is he taking time to sign a new TV project, the actor, who is currently hosting a reality show says, “I am sold on good roles, but then such characters need to come my way. There are a few more factors that need to be considered such as who is making the show, the script, which needs to be kickass, etc. Also, I feel drawn to finite shows and what’s happening in the virtual space. So let’s see what interests me more next.”

