Ruby Rose announces shock departure as Batwoman after just one season, part to be recast

Ruby Rose is leaving The CW network's Batwoman series after just one season. The shock announcement comes just days after the show wrapped its first season.

tv Updated: May 20, 2020 10:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Ruby Rose played Batwoman for one season.
Ruby Rose played Batwoman for one season.
         

Ruby Rose is leaving The CW network's Batwoman series after just one season. The shock announcement comes just days after the show wrapped its first season. It was renewed for season two in January this year.

In a statement, obtained by Collider, the 34-year-old actor said the decision to exit the series was a "difficult" one. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles," Rose said.

 

The actor, however, chose not to reveal the reasons behind her exit. She expressed her gratitude to producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for "this incredible opportunity." Rose was cast as the titular DC superhero in 2018 and she made her debut The CW’s annual DC crossover event of its shows -- The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl -- later that year.

The CW, Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions thanked the Australian actor for "her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best".

"The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we -- along with the show’s talented creative team -- look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months," they added.

