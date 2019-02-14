Valentine’s Day 2019: Netflix celebrates the day of love with romantic new video. Watch here

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Netflix has released a lovely new video for their fans. The video shows two young men fall in love in the bright and picturesque Mumbai.

The two men meet on the Mumbai metro and it’s love at first sight. They meet on dates at cute restaurants, attend a costume party dressed as Mike and Eleven from Stranger Things, exchange a kiss, dance in fur coats, steal noodles out of each other’s bowls and all sorts of adorable things you’d expect.

However, they hit a small speedbump when one does the most selfish thing he could: watch an episode of Stranger Things without his boyfriend. However, he knows just how to make up for it. Watch the video:

The song in the video is written and performed by Dot; the film was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Reema Sengupta. On her inspiration for this tale, Reema said, “We wanted to come together to make a film that cares about what it says, how it says it and the processes through which it is made. It was exciting to know that Netflix cared just as much! Netflix really has become an integral part of the modern love story. A considerable portion of our relationships today are spent lazing around with our partners watching Netflix, discussing shows, or Netflix & chilling! A lot of love went into making this, and we all came out of it feeling much closer. Even while we were making the film, the entire crew could feel the importance of this representation and pushed themselves to the limit to bring this to life.”

Kush Patel who was cast as one of the leads in this film said, “I wish there was content like this while I was growing up just so that I could find validation with the way I felt about my desires. I’m just glad that this type of content is finally being made and that I get to be a part of it.”

