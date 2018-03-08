Women’s Day 2018: From The Handmaid’s Tale to Girls, here are 7 great shows about female relationships

March 8 marks the International Women’s Day and to celebrate it, we are going to do what we do best, lay back and put on an amazing TV show with our girlfriends. However, to still feel the women’s day cheer, we are going to keep out watchlist very selective.

In recent years, television has given us a great variety of shows that portray female relationships in their many forms. Whether as funny roommates, or unfortunate cellmates, brilliant TV has not been a rarity.

Here are seven shows to watch with your friends (or alone, whatever floats your boat) on a day made specially for you.

1. Orange Is The New Black

As well as giving us fearless, complicated and flawed characters like Piper, Poussey and Sophia, the show unlocked another truth: the fact that women want to see real and relatable groups of women supporting each other on screen.

Groups of women who, despite their differences, show that power and influence can be achieved through coming together and having each other’s backs.

In the four years since Orange is the New Black first aired, the women of Litchfield Penitentiary have learned through trial and error that they’re better working together, even when it concerns starting a riot in a prison.

2. The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu’s brilliant show on Margaret Atwood’s harrowing ‘speculative fiction’ novel is one of the most disturbing series to come out this year. It tells the tale of women trapped in a dystopian world where there bodies are no more than farms to grow babies in. They have lost the right to their bodies, their lives and their freedom. But even through all the trauma and the pain, they fight together, against each other and for each other.

3. GLOW

GLOW pulses with all sorts of potential talking points about gender, friendships between women and public perception of stereotypes. It addresses these issues at a brisk pace and with a more comedic tone. Ruth and Debbies’ fight at the start of GLOW plays on the tried and tested stereotypes, but we soon discover a deeper, more meaningful connection between the two women as the begin to explore their capabilities and personas beyond their relationships with men.

4. Big Little Lies

HBO’s thrilling drama with the stellar star cast of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz still somehow managed to exceed expectation. The complex, extremely well fleshed female characters, their stories and the way they come together at the end, creating a family of women that shelters a secret in its heart, all make the show a treat to watch.

5. Girls

With its final season Girls, wraps up the complicated lives of Hannah, Shoshanna, Marnie and Jessa. The girls were fan favourites at times and , fan-hated at times. The complicated characters, Hannah being the biggest of them, are one of the most difficult to decode on TV.

6. Two Broke Girls

Max and Carol are worlds apart in their personalities but similar in other ways: their kinds hearts and their need for each other. One street smart, other a fictional manifestation of a more excited Paris Hilton, the two compliment each other in more ways than one. Max teaches Carol to be more responsible and worldly while Carol helps her be more human and accept her emotional side as well. Isn’t that the best kind of friendship?

7. Jessica Jones

The best thing to do with your BFF is not sleepovers or shopping or movie nights, it’s when you get to kick a** together. Alcoholic superhero Jessica Jones and her successful, angelic friend Trish Walker’s relationship may not be the central theme of this Netflix Marvel show but is one of it’s best parts. Jessica, with her reluctant, anti-social temperament needs Trish to teach her to be human again. Trish is the closest thing she has to a family, which is why she doesn’t flinch away from killing men in purple suits when they threaten her best friend.

Follow @htshowbiz for more