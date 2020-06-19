e-paper
17 Taliban terrorists killed, 20 others injured in Afghanistan

At least 17 Taliban were killed and 12 were wounded as they attacked Afghan forces in Sarozai district, Paktika province, on Thursday night, Tolo News reported quoting Ministry of Defence.

Jun 19, 2020
Asian News International
Sarozai, Afghanistan
In the operation, one ANA soldier was also killed and two others were wounded, the ministry said.
At least 17 Taliban terrorists were killed and 20 others suffered injuries in an attack by Afghan forces in Sarozai district in Paktika province on Thursday night, Afghan Defence Ministry announced.

In the operation, one ANA soldier was also killed and two others were wounded, the ministry said.

