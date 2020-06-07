e-paper
Home / World News / 18-year-old cleans street after protest in US, gets car and scholarship as reward

18-year-old cleans street after protest in US, gets car and scholarship as reward

On Saturday, Buffalo saw pockets of looting after dark like many cities across the United States where protests against the killing of George Floyd are raging.

world Updated: Jun 07, 2020 11:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Demonstrators hold placards and gesture as they march in protest against the death of George Floyd, in Buffalo, on June 5.
Demonstrators hold placards and gesture as they march in protest against the death of George Floyd, in Buffalo, on June 5.(Reuters Photo)
         

The protests against the killing of a black man at the hands of a white policeman have been raging across the United States. The protesters have clashed with the police, threw bombs and other things at them and even burned stuff.

All this led to garbage lying around in the streets.

An 18-year-old decided to do something about it. Antonio Gwynn Jr grabbed a broom, brought some garbage bags and started cleaning the streets of his hometown Buffalo, in the state of New York.

He started at 2 am on Monday and did not stop for the next 10 hours, CNN reported.

The word soon spread and Gwynn was all over the news. It was then, the CNN reported, that his community responded. One of the residents Matt Block decided to gift Gwynn his 2004 red Mustang convertible.

Another local businessman extended a year of free auto insurance. A college in Buffalo offered Gwynn full scholarship where he plans to study business, CNN further reported.

On Saturday, Buffalo saw pockets of looting after dark like many cities across the United States, where countless otherwise peaceful protests were staged in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Two Buffalo police officers were arraigned on Saturday on felony assault charges after a viral video showed them shoving an elderly protester who remains critically injured after falling at a march against racism.

Officers Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, were part of a unit in tactical gear enforcing an 8 pm curfew on Thursday during the protest involving long-time community activist Martin Gugino, 75, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a statement.

Both pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault during the virtual arraignment before Buffalo City Court Judge Craig D Hannah. They were released on their own recognizance and are due back in court on July 20.

