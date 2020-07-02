e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 24 dead, 7 injured in attack on drug rehabilitation centre in Mexico, say police

24 dead, 7 injured in attack on drug rehabilitation centre in Mexico, say police

Police in the north-central state of Guanajuato said the attack occurred Wednesday in the city of Irapuato. Three of the seven wounded were in serious condition.

world Updated: Jul 02, 2020 07:56 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Mexico City
Apparently the attackers shot everyone at the rehab center; state police said nobody was abducted.
Apparently the attackers shot everyone at the rehab center; state police said nobody was abducted.(AP file photo. Representative image )
         

Gunmen burst into an unregistered drug rehabilitation centre in Mexico and opened fire Wednesday, killing 24 people and wounding seven.

Police in the north-central state of Guanajuato said the attack occurred Wednesday in the city of Irapuato. Three of the seven wounded were in serious condition.

Apparently the attackers shot everyone at the rehab center; state police said nobody was abducted.

Guanajuato is the scene of a bloody turf battle between the Jalisco cartel and a local gang, and the state has become the most violent in Mexico.

No motive was given in the attack, but Gov. Diego Sinhue said drug gangs appear to have been involved.

tags
top news
Military steps up vigil on LoC as tensions simmer along LAC
Military steps up vigil on LoC as tensions simmer along LAC
If elected in 2020 US polls, Joe Biden has a promise for ‘natural partner’ India
If elected in 2020 US polls, Joe Biden has a promise for ‘natural partner’ India
PMI, GST data indicate economic recovery
PMI, GST data indicate economic recovery
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
MP cabinet expansion today, over 20 ministers likely to be inducted
MP cabinet expansion today, over 20 ministers likely to be inducted
Covid-19 LIVE: US virus cases smash daily record as global infections soar
Covid-19 LIVE: US virus cases smash daily record as global infections soar
GST faces challenge to meet higher revenue expectations
GST faces challenge to meet higher revenue expectations
Why most of us won’t need Covid vaccine: Oxford prof explains | On The Record
Why most of us won’t need Covid vaccine: Oxford prof explains | On The Record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In