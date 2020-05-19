e-paper
4 killed, 24 injured as earthquake hits China’s southwestern Yunnan province

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the 5-magnitude shallow quake struck Qiaojia county at 9.47 PM on Monday.

world Updated: May 19, 2020 14:41 IST
Press Trust of India
A 5-magnitude earthquake has struck China’s southwestern Yunnan province, killing at least four people and injuring 24 others, according to officials.

One person was trapped in debris, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

It said that rescue and relief teams, including firefighters and emergency response, have been sent to the quake zone.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the 5-magnitude shallow quake struck Qiaojia county at 9.47 PM on Monday.

The tremors were felt in Qujing city’s Huize county as well as in the cities of Zhaotong, Xuanwei and Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture.

The epicentre, with a depth of eight kilometres, was monitored at 27.18 degrees north latitude and 103.16 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

The county government of Qiaojia has sent rescuers to 16 townships for rescue and disaster relief assistance.

According to the report, the earthquake has damaged 10 telecom base stations.

The Yunnan provincial disaster reduction committee office and the provincial emergency response department have launched a level-four response for the disaster relief and sent a working group to the disaster area to assist and guide the relief work.

The county meteorological observatory has forecast rain in Xiaohe township area, according to China Daily.

