Al Qaeda’s Yemen leader killed in counterterrorism operation, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States killed al Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) leader Qassim al-Raymi in a counterterrorism operation in Yemen.

“Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces,” Trump said in a statement.

“His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qa’ida movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security,” he said. He did not say when Raymi was killed.

