Home / World News / Poisoning? Belarus president rushed to hospital after meeting with Vladimir Putin

Poisoning? Belarus president rushed to hospital after meeting with Vladimir Putin

ByMallika Soni
May 29, 2023 07:36 AM IST

Alexander Lukashenko: The Belarus president remains under the care of leading specialists to “address his critical condition”.

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko was "urgently" taken to a hospital in Moscow and is now in critical condition after meeting Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Belarus's opposition leader Valery Tsepkalo informed. Lukashenko, 68, has been one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies amid Russia's Ukraine invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attend a meeting.(Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attend a meeting.(Reuters)

"According to preliminary information, subject to further confirmation, Lukashenko was urgently transported to Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital after his closed-door meeting with Putin. Currently, he remains under medical care there," Valery Tsepkalo shared on Twitter.

The Belarus president remains under the care of leading specialists to "address his critical condition" and blood purification procedures have been conducted, he added.

Read more: North Korea plans ‘satellite’ launch, says Japan

Lukashenko's condition has been deemed “non-transportable”, he further informed.

“The orchestrated efforts to save the Belarusian dictator are aimed to dispel speculations regarding Kremlin's alleged involvement in his poisoning,” Valery Tsepkalo said.

Rumours around Lukashenko’s health have been doing the rounds for some time now. Earlier this month, the Belarus president left Russia soon after the Victory Day parade in Moscow as he skipped lunch with Russian president Vladimir Putin. Lukashenko looked visibly tired and that his right hand was in a bandage, several media reports claimed.

He later dismissed the rumours saying, "I'm not going to die, guys. You'll have to struggle with me for a very long time to come."

According to media reports, Lukashenko also said that during a meeting in early May that he had been suffering from an adenovirus, a common cold virus.

"If someone thinks I am going to die, calm down," he had said, adding that he only took three days to recover.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
alexander lukashenko vladimir putin russia + 1 more
alexander lukashenko vladimir putin russia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out