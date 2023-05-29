Home / World News / North Korea plans ‘satellite’ launch, says Japan

AFP |
May 29, 2023 06:49 AM IST

Pyongyang has informed Japan's coastguard that a rocket will be launched between May 31 and June 11 and will fall in waters near the Yellow Sea.

North Korea has notified Japan of a plan to launch what it calls a satellite in the coming weeks, Japan's coastguard said Monday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects what it says is the test-launch of Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (File/ AP)
Japanese officials believe the launch will involve a ballistic missile, according to a tweet from the prime minister's office that refers to a "ballistic missile that it (Pyongyang) describes as a satellite."

Pyongyang has informed Japan's coastguard that a rocket will be launched between May 31 and June 11 and will fall in waters near the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of Luzon Island in the Philippines, a coastguard spokesman told AFP.

In a tweet, the prime minister's office said Kishida issued instructions "on North Korea's notification about the launch of a ballistic missile that it describes as a satellite".

He has told officials to gather intelligence, remain vigilant and closely coordinate with allies including the United States and South Korea, the tweet added.

Pyongyang has intensified its missile launches in recent months, with some triggering emergency warning systems in parts of Japan.

Seoul and Tokyo have meanwhile been working to mend long-frayed ties, including with greater cooperation on North Korea's military threats.

