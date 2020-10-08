e-paper
Home / World News / Anthony Fauci says ‘reasonably good chance’ Regeneron antibody therapy helped Donald Trump

Anthony Fauci says ‘reasonably good chance’ Regeneron antibody therapy helped Donald Trump

Anthony Fauci also said that the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 210,000 people in the United States and 1 million people globally, is far more serious than the seasonal flu.

world Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:05 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 31, 2020. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 31, 2020. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
         

Top US infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Thursday that President Donald Trump’s health was likely helped by an experimental therapy made by Regeneron Inc in which he received antibodies to fight the disease.

“There is a reasonably good chance that in fact it made him much better,” Fauci said during an interview on MSNBC.

Fauci also said that the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 210,000 people in the United States and 1 million people globally, is far more serious than the seasonal flu.

“There is no doubt about that,” Fauci said when asked about President Trump’s tweet comparing the disease to the seasonal flu. Twitter took down the tweet.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Khaleel jolts KXIP, Mujeeb departs
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
‘Apologise or defamation suit will follow’: Tejashwi Yadav on murder case
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
