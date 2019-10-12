e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

At least four dead in a shooting at private social club in New York: Report

The shooting happened in the Brooklyn borough of the city and several other people were wounded, NBC and other news outlets reported.

world Updated: Oct 12, 2019 18:19 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
New York
Image for representation
Image for representation(Reuters file photo)
         

At least four people died in a shooting early Saturday at a private social club in New York, US media reported.

The shooting happened in the Brooklyn borough of the city and several other people were wounded, NBC and other news outlets reported.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 18:08 IST

tags
top news
Not Kashmir, Prez Xi spoke about Imran Khan visit. PM Modi listened
Not Kashmir, Prez Xi spoke about Imran Khan visit. PM Modi listened
At least four dead in New York shooting: Report
At least four dead in New York shooting: Report
5 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar
5 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar
A day after raids on ex-deputy CM of Karnataka, his aide commits suicide
A day after raids on ex-deputy CM of Karnataka, his aide commits suicide
Sanju Samson smashes fastest 200 by an Indian in 50-overs cricket
Sanju Samson smashes fastest 200 by an Indian in 50-overs cricket
Five beautiful countries where Indians can enter visa-free
Five beautiful countries where Indians can enter visa-free
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News