At least four dead in a shooting at private social club in New York: Report
The shooting happened in the Brooklyn borough of the city and several other people were wounded, NBC and other news outlets reported.world Updated: Oct 12, 2019 18:19 IST
New York
At least four people died in a shooting early Saturday at a private social club in New York, US media reported.
The shooting happened in the Brooklyn borough of the city and several other people were wounded, NBC and other news outlets reported.
First Published: Oct 12, 2019 18:08 IST
