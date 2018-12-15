Australia recognises West Jerusalem as capital of Israel, says Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his government has decided to formally recognize west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, but won’t move its embassy until there’s a peace settlement.

He says Australia will recognize east Jerusalem as Palestine’s capital only after a settlement has been reached on a two-state solution. The Australian Embassy won’t be moved from Tel Aviv until such a time.

While the embassy move is delayed, Morrison says the government will establish a defense and trade office in Jerusalem and will also start looking for an appropriate site for the embassy.

He says in a speech Saturday: “The Australian government has decided that Australia now recognizes west Jerusalem, as the seat of the Knesset and many of the institutions of government, is the capital of Israel.”

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 07:51 IST