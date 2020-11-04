e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Biden wins in 10 states but Florida, North Carolina results most crucial

Biden wins in 10 states but Florida, North Carolina results most crucial

Georgia, Ohio, Texas, and Florida are the most crucial states as they don’t have a predictable voting pattern — voters in these states do not vote the same candidate they had voted in the previous election.

world Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 08:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pedestrians watch results come in for the 2020 US presidential election on monitors in Times Square, New York.
Pedestrians watch results come in for the 2020 US presidential election on monitors in Times Square, New York.(Bloomberg)
         

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has registered wins in his home state Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Virginia, Rhode Island, New Mexico, New York and New Jersey as final results trickle in on the election day on Wednesday (IST).

Georgia, Ohio, Texas, and Florida are the most crucial states as they don’t have a predictable voting pattern — voters in these states do not vote the same candidate they had voted in the previous election. Arizona, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are also states which could play a decisive role in the 2020 United States Elections.

Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates

Both candidates are closely fighting it out in North Carolina and Florida. According to Reuters, President Donald Trump is narrowly leading Joe Biden in Florida. Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio have shown no clear outcome so far.

Biden has won 85 electoral votes so far as he also captured three electoral votes given to Washington (District of Columbia). US President Donald Trump has captured 61 electoral votes so far Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming and West Virginia. The winner has to win 270 votes to secure the electoral college.

Donald Trump has won the states which he had previously won in 2016 US elections. Trump was projected to win Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Mississippi as these states often vote for Republican and conservative candidates.

Long queues were seen across the country as US citizens set aside fears of the raging pandemic and turned out in person to vote for their preferred candidates. The campaigns and debates ahead of the elections saw Biden and Trump accuse each other of not being able to stem the pandemic and according to a report by Associated Press, voters believe the public health crisis and economic distress brought by the coronavirus pandemic are the nation’s most important issues which show that both Biden and Trump faced voters who wanted more from the government at this point of crisis.

tags
top news
US Presidential Election 2020: Trump and Biden in a close fight in key states Florida, Texas
US Presidential Election 2020: Trump and Biden in a close fight in key states Florida, Texas
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
US Election 2020: What is the electoral college and what are the battleground states?
US Election 2020: What is the electoral college and what are the battleground states?
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Delhi’s minimum temperature rises a bit, settles at 10.6°C
Delhi’s minimum temperature rises a bit, settles at 10.6°C
We are looking really good, tweets Trump, Biden says, ‘Stay in line’
We are looking really good, tweets Trump, Biden says, ‘Stay in line’
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In