Biden wins in 10 states but Florida, North Carolina results most crucial

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 08:12 IST

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has registered wins in his home state Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Virginia, Rhode Island, New Mexico, New York and New Jersey as final results trickle in on the election day on Wednesday (IST).

Georgia, Ohio, Texas, and Florida are the most crucial states as they don’t have a predictable voting pattern — voters in these states do not vote the same candidate they had voted in the previous election. Arizona, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are also states which could play a decisive role in the 2020 United States Elections.

Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates

Both candidates are closely fighting it out in North Carolina and Florida. According to Reuters, President Donald Trump is narrowly leading Joe Biden in Florida. Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio have shown no clear outcome so far.

Biden has won 85 electoral votes so far as he also captured three electoral votes given to Washington (District of Columbia). US President Donald Trump has captured 61 electoral votes so far Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming and West Virginia. The winner has to win 270 votes to secure the electoral college.

Donald Trump has won the states which he had previously won in 2016 US elections. Trump was projected to win Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Mississippi as these states often vote for Republican and conservative candidates.

Long queues were seen across the country as US citizens set aside fears of the raging pandemic and turned out in person to vote for their preferred candidates. The campaigns and debates ahead of the elections saw Biden and Trump accuse each other of not being able to stem the pandemic and according to a report by Associated Press, voters believe the public health crisis and economic distress brought by the coronavirus pandemic are the nation’s most important issues which show that both Biden and Trump faced voters who wanted more from the government at this point of crisis.